Kylie Jenner thinks Rob Kardashian's relationship with Blac Chyna is ''unhealthy''.

The 19-year-old reality TV star has admitted it's become increasingly hard for her to support Rob's on/off relationship with the 28-year-old model, who is the mother of his five-month-old daughter Dream.

Kylie - who previously dated Chyna's ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga - said: ''It's really hard to support a relationship that's really unhealthy, especially when it's hurting my brother and now it's affected me.

''I just wish they could just stop this kind of roller-coaster ride.''

Kylie allowed Rob and Chyna to live in one of her homes because she wanted to support their relationship.

But the teenage businesswoman was angered to discover that her property had been trashed during one of the couple's intense arguments.

Speaking on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Kylie explained: ''I agreed, cause me and Chyna kinda put everything behind us, and my brother seemed really happy and I wanted him to enjoy his new life and I wasn't here to block anyone's blessing.

''But my mom calls me to kind of keep me informed on what's going on in my home, and apparently Chyna threw something at my television that I left there. It's just a little disrespectful and I wouldn't do that in anyone else's home.''

And in a conversation with her sister Kendall, Kylie warned that things could continue to get worse between Rob and Chyna over the coming months.

She said: ''It's just really sad and I don't think it's going to end well.''

Kylie's thoughts have been echoed by Rob's sister Kim, who said the relationship ''just isn't that healthy''.

Kim added: ''It's so clear what this relationship is and that they're just not meant to be with each other.''