Kylie Jenner showed her fans how she gets ready on tour.

The 21-year-old beauty mogul has detailed the products she swears by while travelling with her partner Travis Scott and their nine-month-old daughter, Stormi, on his Astroworld tour - and showed fans how to wear a bold bright pink eyeshadow look.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star begins her routine by doing her first layer of eyeshadow using the Kylie Cosmetics Bronze Palette in Topaz and Tiger Eye, and swears by the neutral palette as it's ''super easy'' when the pair are travelling.

Speaking in her tutorial, she said: ''It's super easy, I always bring this on tour because it just gives me the easy fast looks because we're just always on the go different cities and it's super easy.''

The brunette beauty then does her eyeliner using an Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade - the only product she carries which isn't from her beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics - and Kylie uses the product when she's going for a ''softer'' look.

She said: ''The only thing I brought on tour was this brown pomade from Anastasia [Beverly Hills] it's actually a brow pomade but I'm gonna use it as my liner today because I want something a little softer and I don't want to use black.''

After taking a break from her routine to do her daughter's hair, the star moves on to her bold eye look using two pink shades from her 2018 Birthday Palette and adds blush using her Winter Kissed Blush, and notes that because of her bright eyeshadow the rest of her look should be minimal.

Kylie finished her look with one of her signature lip kits, using the Iced Latte Lip Liner and Savage Velvet Gloss.