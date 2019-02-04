Kylie Jenner has shared a video of the ''priceless'' moment her daughter Stormi Webster witnessed her father Travis Scott perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star showed their daughter's reaction to seeing the 26-year-old rapper on television backstage as he wowed the crowds at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, for the biggest sporting extravaganza of the year on Sunday (03.02.19).

As she stood in front of the TV, their baby girl giggled and danced as Travis performed 'Sicko Mode' with headliners Maroon 5, surrounded by pyrotechnics.

The 21-year-old beauty mogul simply captioned the clip: ''PRICELESS.''

Meanwhile, Kylie recently teased fans that she could be expecting another child with a post on the social media app, but she later clarified that she wasn't pregnant.

Alongside a picture of the couple sharing an embrace on the stairs, Kylie had joked: ''baby #2?''

But when a fan asked if she was pregnant, she replied: ''no lol.''

Stormi turned a year old on February 1, and was due to celebrate with a big birthday party over the weekend, but Kylie cancelled the huge celebration because of the rain.

They instead opted for a much more relaxed affair, with just her relatives and closest friends, after poor weather forecasts.

In a series clips on her Instagram story, she said: ''Alright so, we were supposed to have Stormi's birthday party this weekend.

''It's not happening because it was supposed to rain and it's not raining

anymore.

''It didn't end up raining, but better safe than sorry. We have all her cousins here and everybody who loves her. We're playing with farm

animals.''

Kylie had previously claimed that becoming a mother to Stormi helped her to love herself more than ever.

She explained: ''I feel like having a daughter, and thinking about beauty in the future, has definitely changed me, and I feel like it has made me love myself more and accept everything about me. Even my ears, I always felt like they stuck out too far, and she [Stormi] has the same ears as me and so now I love my ears ... It's just having a different outlook on life so I can pass that on to her. I want to be

an example for her. What kind of example would I be if she said she didn't like her ears, and then I didn't like them either?

''I just want to teach her that. I'm trying to love myself more.''