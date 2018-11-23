Kylie Jenner has shared three new pictures of her daughter Stormi, as the tot celebrates her first Thanksgiving.

The 21-year-old reality star and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their daughter into the world in February, and as she took part in her first Thanksgiving on Thursday (22.11.18), Kylie shared three pictures on Instagram to show how ''thankful'' she is.

One picture, which shows both Kylie and Travis holding Stormi whilst Kylie places a kiss on the young tot's cheek, was simply captioned: ''thankful.''

The second picture featured Stormi sitting on the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star's lap, which Kylie captioned: ''Happy Thanksgiving''

And the third image - of Kylie holding Stormi - was titled: ''i love you little angel''

The pictures come just days after Kylie posted a video in which she attempted to get her nine-month-old daughter to say ''Kylie Cosmetics''.

In the clip, Stormi was sat on the bed playing with one of her mother's make-up products, and when Kylie tried to get her to say her brand's name, the tot instead called out her ''Dada''.

Kylie slowly said to her baby girl: ''Kylie Cosmetics.''

The little tot then mumbled until, she eventually said: ''Dada.''

Stormi then let out a little giggle as the 'Life of Kylie' star replied: ''Dada?''

She captioned the post: ''trying to teach her some new words (sic)''

Kylie and Stormi are currently on the road with Travis on his 'Astroworld Tour', and the rapper said he's fulfilling his ''life goal'' by having his girlfriend and daughter on tour with him.

He said recently: ''I keep Stormi on the road, she's got her own dressing room vibe, got her own bus vibe. [My] life goal [is having her be] a part of what I'm living.

''It's so hard, because I grew up in a different household where I never had a nanny or nothing like that - my parents were never on a tour - so being able to do that and figure it out at 26, it's like hard, but when you're going through it, it's like, 'Oh this is dope.'''