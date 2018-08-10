Kylie Jenner has hailed her daughter Stormi as her ''most special gift''.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star celebrates being 21 on Friday (10.08.18) and ahead of her birthday, she posted two pictures of herself and the six-month-old tot - her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott - on her Instagram account on Thursday (09.08.18).

She captioned the first photo, in which she held Stormi close while the baby chewed her own finger: ''bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel.(sic)''

And in the second image, which was taken during the same photoshoot and saw them both gazing at the camera, she wrote: ''my heart (sic)''

Kylie wore a simple black dress in both photos, while Stormi appeared to be naked.

She also took to her Instagram Story to compare the photos of herself and Stormi with her own baby photos, with her infant self pictured in the arms of her mother, Kris Jenner.

She captioned the post: ''My twinny.''

The photos were the first to show Stormi's face clearly since the lip kit guru announced in June she didn't want to feature the tot heavily on her social media accounts.

Responding to a fan who asked why face-on photos of the little girl had been deleted from Instagram, Kylie replied: ''Yeah I cut my baby out. I'm not sharing photos of my girl right now.''

And it was previously explained Kylie had taken action because ''people had been making nasty comments'' about her baby so she made the decision to remove her photos to stop cruel trolls targeting the tot.

A source said: ''Kylie felt so protective of her baby when she was pregnant. This is why she didn't share any bump pictures while she was pregnant.

''After Stormi was born, Kylie was the proudest mom. She couldn't wait to show off Stormi to her fans. She posted pictures because she was so excited to be a mom.

''Unfortunately, social media is a crazy place.''