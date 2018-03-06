Kylie Jenner has shared a sneak peek into her daughter's nursery.

The 20-year-old star took to her Snapchat account to reveal part of her four-week-old baby Stormi's bedroom, which features a huge pink heart accompanied with beautiful multi-coloured butterflies.

Kylie captioned the image: ''I love her room''

Stormi has also been given a faceless pink mouse-shaped sweet dispenser full of treats to match.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has placed her daughter's toy just below the heart to create an attractive space for her little one inside her $5 million Hollywood Hidden Hills home.

Kylie also took to her Snapchat just days ago to share the first full picture of Stormi, who she welcomed into the world on February 1.

The 'Life of Kylie' star uploaded a short video clip showing Stormi - who she has with boyfriend Travis Scott - sucking on her pacifier.

She captioned the clip: ''my pretty girl (sic)''

Kylie was recently said to be ''really enjoying'' being a mother, and has been ''super hands-on'' with the youngster.

A source said: ''Kylie is one month into being a mom and still loving it. It's exhausting, but she loves that she's a mom and is honestly really enjoying all the responsibility that has come along with it.

''She absolutely gets her hands dirty changing diapers on the regular and is really attentive and makes sure Stormi is eating and sleeping enough. Kylie is super hands-on and actively involved, but of course she has help.''

The model is said to be ''completely in love'' with her baby.

A source said: ''It's been a big adjustment for Kylie, but she's loving be a mom and watching all of the little things that Stormi is doing each day. She's exhausted and emotional, but she's also completely in love.''