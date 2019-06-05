Kylie Jenner is launching a sunscreen as part of her Kylie Skin range.

The 21-year-old reality star - who has 15-month-old daughter Stormi with partner Travis Scott - has teased the mystery product on an exclusive behind-the-scenes vlog shared on YouTube, and the star revealed that the much-anticipated release will be her first venture into SPF protection in her new skincare line.

Speaking on the 'A Day In The Life' vlog, Kylie showed off the mystery white bottle with her daughter: ''The first SPF product for Kylie Skin! Stormi is in all my meetings, she really is.''

Kylie - whose six-product Kylie Skin range currently includes a Foaming Face Wash, Walnut Face Scrub, Vanilla Milk Toner, Face Moisturiser, Vitamin C Serum and Eye Cream - is planning to promote her line further by having an ice-cream truck drive around Los Angeles selling ''summer'' foods alongside her skincare products.

She added: ''I for sure want to do a Kylie Skin summer truck and serve soft serve ice-cream, iced coffee, pink lemonade, just like super cute summer vibes, and sell the products too, all around Los Angeles.''

And the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who launched her eponymous cosmetics empire in 2016 - also teased she will be creating a travel-sized range just in time for the summer holidays.

She simply said: ''[The] mini face wash is so cute.''

The video comes as the make-up mogul wanted to give her fans an inside look into her headquarters where she makes decisions about future releases and models her flawless complexion to promote her hugely-successful line.

Kylie wrote in the description of the video: ''I wanted to give you a glimpse into a typical day for me.

''You guys have been asking to see my new office, but I thought it would be fun to show you everything from the moment I wake up, so I'm taking you into my home, my closet, my business, my photoshoots and more.''