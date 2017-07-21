Kylie Jenner has sold her first-ever home for $3.15 million.

The 19-year-old beauty has been seeking a buyer for the property since June 2016 and has reportedly managed to sell the luxurious abode in Calabasas, California, to Bellami Hair founder Nikki Eslami.

Kylie bought the property for $2.6 million back in 2015 and subsequently spent considerable amounts of money on making various improvements.

But it seems she wasn't entirely satisfied with her 5,100 sq. ft., six-bedroom home and listed it on the mark in the middle of last year for $3.9 million.

Kylie lowered the price in April when no-one emerged as a buyer - but she has now finally sold the property after agreeing a cut-price deal with the help of real estate giant Tomer Fridman, according to TMZ.

Meanwhile, Kylie recently revealed that her new reality TV show 'Life of Kylie' will be ''much more intimate'' than 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

The brunette beauty is set to launch her own spin-off programme, and Kylie believes her tell-all show will enable her audience to get a better insight into her and her personal life because she has opened herself up more.

Speaking about her forthcoming venture, the reality star said: '''Life of Kylie' is much more intimate than 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', I open myself more.

''The viewers will get a look behind the scenes, they see me with makeup and without, at work and in my free time with my closest friends.''

Kylie also revealed she is glad she can ''finally show everything'' about herself on the show, likening the filming process to ''therapy''.

She said: ''I can finally show everything, all sides of me and who I really am. For me it feels like therapy.''