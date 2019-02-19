Kylie Jenner is ''terrified'' of plastic surgery.

The 21-year-old reality star is often plagued by rumours that she's gone under the knife to alter her features, but has now said any speculation about concerning surgery is ''completely false'', because she's too scared.

Kylie said: ''People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. I'm terrified! I would never.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has 12-month-old daughter Stormi with her boyfriend Travis Scott - has had lip fillers in the past, and says people ''don't understand'' how much those temporary changes can alter the way her face looks.

She added to PAPER magazine: ''They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do.''

Kylie has been self-conscious about her lips for several years, and admitted on her spin-off show 'Life of Kylie' that she decided to get fillers after a boy she kissed told her he thought she'd be a bad kisser because of her thin lips.

She said: ''I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, 'I didn't think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.' But I took that really hard.

''I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn't doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done.''

The lip kit mogul dissolved her lip fillers in the summer because she wanted to lead a more ''natural'' life after the birth of her daughter, but has now started getting them in moderation.