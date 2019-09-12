Kylie Jenner thinks her daughter Stormi is the ''perfect mixture'' of her and Travis Scott.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star loves how her 19-month-old little girl is starting to show glimpses of her personality already and she can already tell that she has an equal blend of her and her boyfriend because she's ''mellow'' and a ''rager.''

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the 22-year-old make-up guru said: ''She's such a good baby. She is the perfect mixture of both of us. She's definitely like a little rager. She loves music. While you guys were all dancing, she was back there dancing. It was so cute. But yeah, she's the perfect mixture of both of us.''

Kylie then turned to her mother Kris Jenner, who appeared in the interview with her, and said: ''You tell me that Stormi reminds you a lot of me.''

To which Kris replied: ''She is like a little Kylie. It's really wild.

''Like sometimes she looks at you and you think, I have to remind myself sometimes that that's my granddaughter, not Kylie. For two seconds, it catches me off guard. When I start calling her Kylie we know we have a problem.''

Meanwhile, Kylie recently confessed her ''life didn't start'' until she gave birth to Stormi.

She said: ''The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn't start until I had her. I always knew I wanted to be a young mother. I remember people used to ask, 'Are you ready for this?' And I always knew I was ready but you don't know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child. She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better.''