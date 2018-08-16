Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster has seemingly already inherited her mother's love of makeup.

Kylie, 21, stated in June that she would no longer be posting any pictures or videos of six-month-old Stormi, the cosmetics mogul couldn't resist uploading a video of her adorable daughter trying her hardest to grab her mother's makeup bag.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star posted a video on Snapchat of her wearing an oversized black jumper showing of her bleached blonde bob, holding Stormi near her bathroom sink, when the newborn adamantly grabs her mum's pink glittery make-up bag with the star's famous lip logo on it.

In the video, she said: ''She wants the makeup bag!''

The star was flooded with positive comments from fans who love Stormi.

One user said: ''Stormi is so beautiful getting so big so fast, looks just like her mom and loves makeup like her too!! (sic)''

Another wrote: ''The lil outfit on her is so cute I can't, she's so adorable! Love you both mother and daughter. (sic)''

It won't just be make-up that Stormi grows up to love, as her mother saving her elaborate stash of designer bags for her daughter to use when she's older

The 'Life of Kylie' star has a whole room dedicated to storing and displaying her lavish handbags and purses and she has even saved a pink mini Hermès Kelly bag - worth $27,000.

Speaking in a video clip uploaded to her YouTube account, the Kylie Cosmetics creator said: ''Kourtney gave me this, which I think is super cute. I was really surprised because I feel like Kourtney never really cares about Christmas gifts so when she gave me this last year, it was really special. This one I'm definitely gonna let Stormi wear, probably, when she says, 'Mommy, I want to carry a purse.' So this is probably going to be her first purse.''