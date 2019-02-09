Kylie Jenner has been eating eggs, avocado and turkey bacon ''everyday'' for breakfast.

The 21-year-old make-up mogul has revealed her unusual dietary habits via her Instagram account, admitting that she's recently developed an obsession with three foods that she's been eating for breakfast.

Kylie - who has 12-month-old daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott - has posted photographs of her tasty-looking morning routine on her Instagram Story.

In one particular snap, the brunette beauty zoomed-in on the sliced avocado, as well as the peppered scrambled eggs and some slices of turkey bacon.

Kylie also posted a snap of herself with a bottle of Gingerade kombucha, a drink that's rich in probiotics.

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty was recently rumoured to have become engaged to Travis, and the rap star has admitted he'd love to marry Kylie ''soon''.

Travis also described Kylie as the ''coolest motherf***er of all time''.

He confessed: ''We ain't run out of a thing to say. And it got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate. She's that one.'

''We'll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up - I gotta propose in a fire way ... People don't understand how real my girl is. How ill she is.

''They have assumptions, bulls**t-ass remarks of what they think is going on.

''Nah, bro ... Knowing a girl that famous, you'd think she's like, 'I need to go send somebody to do this for me,' or 'I need 15 motherf***ers around me,' but we just walk out the crib.

''Me, I hate cameras ... And then you realise she is normal as possible. I realised what really mattered to her, which is none of this s**t. She's the coolest motherf***er of all time.''