Kylie Jenner's The Valentines make-up collection has been in ''high demand''.

The 19-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star launched a new cosmetics capsule to her ever growing e-store Kylie Cosmetics on Thursday (02.02.17) in time for Valentine's Day on February 14, and the star has admitted she has had to replenish the mini lip stick sets from her recent line because they were the most popular item on her site.

The star announced the news on her Instagram account alongside a picture of the smaller sized products.

She captioned the upload: ''I'm restocking the minis from the Valentines Collection TOMORROW at 10am pst ONLY on KylieCosmetics.com.. don't be late ! There's high demand on these lil guys (sic).''

And Kylie - who is currently dating 'Rack City' rapper Tyga, who has four-year-old son King Cairo with his former partner Blac Chyna - has admitted she is ''so happy'' her fans ''love'' her new items.

Speaking previously, she said: ''Makes me so happy you guys love the Valentines Collection (sic).''

The teen entrepreneur's latest creations include Kylie's Diary, which is an eyeshadow and blusher make-up kit, Head Over Heels and Valentine Lip Kits, as well as mini liquid lipstick and eye shadow palettes in Smooch, Kiss Me and Sweetheart, and a large beauty bundle complete with all of the new products.

And the beauty mogul is set for a busy month as she plans to open her second The Kylie Shop pop-up store in New York this month, after her first temporary store, which she set up in Westfield Topanga Mall in California last year, was a huge success with her fans.

The television personality announced the news on social media with a picture of her name, which was intersected with the site location, on the photo-sharing site.

She captioned the post: ''Kylie Pop Up.. coming for you in February NYC @thekylieshop (sic).''