Kylie Jenner's The Royal Peach eyeshadow palette sold out in ''nine minutes''.

The 19-year-old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who built up her beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics over two years before launching it last year - launched a new eye make-up kit, which features 12 shades of eye powder and an eyeshadow brush, to her ever expanding cosmetics line on Thursday (12.01.17), and the star has revealed the product was snapped up in under 10 minutes.

The teen entrepreneur announced the news of her instant sell-out on the brand's Instagram account with a picture of the latest item.

The post read: ''#TheRoyalPeachPalette sold out in 9 MINUTES!!! Congrats to everyone who got theirs! You're going to fall in love with this palette and I'm excited to see the looks you all create! (sic).''

And the television personality has teased she will continue to develop her collection and will be adding more items to her line ''very soon''.

The upload continued: ''So much more to come very soon. X (sic).''

The beauty mogul announced she was planning to expand her range earlier this month to include the new eye make-up, and she shared an image of the exterior packaging, which features Kylie's brunette eyes beaming out under golden brown and royal blue eyeshadow, as well as a sneak preview of the colours in the product to social media.

Alongside the upload Kylie included all of the product details, including the price and additional features in the kit, such as a mirror and a brush.

She captioned the post: ''The Royal Peach Palette is here ... 12 shades, a mirror, and brush for $45 #Jan12 3pm pst (sic).''

And Kylie has revealed the product is her ''newest baby'' to hit the range.

Kylie shared the same image of the eye make-up palette on her personal Instagram account, which she captioned: ''The Royal Peach Palette is my newest baby launching Jan.12th @ 3pm pst on KylieCosmetics.com @kyliecosmetics (sic).''