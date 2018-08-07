Kylie Jenner's stylist is ''empowered'' when her clients feel powerful.

Dani Michelle - who counts the lip kit guru and 'Who's that Girl' singer Eve among her clients - finds it ''thrilling'' when she sees the people she's worked with looking and feeling good about themselves.

In an interview with Vogue magazine UK, Dani said: ''It is so thrilling. Clothes, hair and make-up are like armour, they are a layer of confidence when you have a massive number of fans and people critiquing you.

''To see them glowing when they walk onto a stage or they are caught by paparazzi and know that I am part of that means the world to me. To see them empowered empowers me.''

Dani began working with 20-year-old Kylie after she gave birth to her daughter Stormi in February and though she finds it ''thrilling'' to dress the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star, she's not starstruck by her or any of her other celebrity clients.

She said: ''Everyone is just a girl of guy with the same issues that we all have. I see them as individuals and if we can build a friendship on top of working together, that is an incredible bonus.

''There are so many highs and lows associated with the job, it is definitely an addiction. The minute I check my phone my stomach flips. The day I got engaged I was running around, taking phone call after phone call after phone call. I was so overwhelmed that I forgot to take any photos!''