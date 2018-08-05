Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's bond has been ''strengthened'' by them becoming parents.

The couple absolutely adore their six-month-old daughter Stormi and having her in their lives has brought them closer.

A source said: ''The birth of Stormi has strengthened their bond together as a couple in ways they didn't even realize were possible. Kylie and Travis are both extremely busy but are hands-on parents because they do not want to miss out on anything Stormi does.''

And the 20-year-old singer and the 26-year-old rapper have a ''very normal life'' when it comes to parenting and try to make sure either one of them are at home at any one time.

The insider added: ''Kylie and Travis have a system: if one is busy working, the other takes care of Stormi, or they bring her with them to the job if possible. Although they are Kylie and Travis, they have a very normal life when it comes to parenting. They value their time with her, and also know it's important to get time alone, so the two plan date nights to dinner or movies, or just stay home, and have a family member or friend watch her.''

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is keen to take Stormi with her to see Travis on tour.

The source told Entertainment Tonight: ''Kylie and Stormi plan to attend as many of Travis' shows as they can, but Stormi is still young and Kylie is very busy with her career so it will be when it all works out. Stormi is the most important thing in Kylie and Travis life, the two couldn't be more happy with the birth of their baby. Kylie and Travis love being parents to Stormi.''