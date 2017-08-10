Kylie Jenner is worried her team are ''taking advantage'' of her because they are ''too comfortable''.

The reality TV star - who runs her own make-up brand - is concerned her 'glam team' are getting to close and relaxed, and has made some changes to keep things professional.

In a preview for an upcoming episode of 'Life of Kylie', the 20 year old decides to stop her stylist Tokyo Stylez from bringing his boyfriend Chris to their meetings.

He confronted her assistant Victoria about the change, and said: ''So I need to talk to you. I wanted to ask you something. My Chris said that he can't be around no more during glam sessions and stuff and this and that.''

Victoria responded: ''So we're trying this new thing where whenever she needs glam, only the people that need to be there have to come.

''Kylie said. 'If I request Tokyo, I just want Tokyo. I don't need someone else to come.' ''

Speaking to the camera after the clip, Kylie explained her decision and insisted while she doesn't like ''conflict'', she needed to look out for herself, adding that she's learned from her own famous family's mistakes in the past.

She said: ''I do have limits as a boss. I hate conflict, but I also learned you can't really let people working around you get too comfortable because that's when you get taken advantage of. It's happened way too many times with my family.''

Meanwhile, Victoria even alluded to Kylie's half-sister Kim Kardashian West's Paris ordeal - when she was robbed at gunpoint in her apartment without a security presence - and suggested it could have had an influence on her boss' change of policy.

Speaking to Tokyo - who admitted Chris felt ''hurt'' - she said: ''I think after what happened to Kim, they're trying to keep it more professional. It wasn't personal.''