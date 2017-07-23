Kylie Jenner's Snapchat has been hacked.

A message with the words '''add for kylie jenner's nudes!! twitter ''chikri98 (sic)'' was posted on the 19-year-old make-up mogul's account over the weekend and a tweet on chikri98's Twitter account added: '''I GOT KYLIES NUDES AHAHHA (sic).''

Kylie has not yet publicly address the hacking.

Meanwhile, the star recently wrapped filming on her own reality show 'Life of Kylie' and celebrated with her sisters.

Kylie previously revealed she thinks her reality show will be ''much more intimate'' than 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

She explained: '''Life of Kylie' is much more intimate than 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', I open myself more.

''The viewers will get a look behind the scenes, they see me with makeup and without, at work and in my free time with my closest friends.

''I can finally show everything, all sides of me and who I really am. For me it feels like therapy.''

In one teaser for Kylie's show, the star revealed what she looks for in a guy.

She said: ''I hope the person I'm dating is obsessed with me. I don't want to look back and regret not being a teenager. I'm just really living my life.''

And in another teaser trailer, Kylie promises her fans will get to know the real her.

She added: ''For so long, I've been putting on this different persona to the world. When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you.

''There's two sides of me. There's an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with and then there's who I really am. That's who I want you guys to get to know.''