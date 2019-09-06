Kylie Jenner's siblings tease her over her billionaire status and joke that she needs to pay for everything.
The 22-year-old make-up mogul has amassed a huge fortune from her Kylie Cosmetics empire and she revealed that her sisters - Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner - like to joke about her vast wealth.
She told chat show host Ellen DeGeneres: ''Um, it's only when we we're in a group chat talking about we should go on a trip. Kylie ... question mark, are you gonna pay for it? But they're all really proud of me, for sure.''
Ellen asked: ''Do they really expect you to pay for all of the stuff?'' and Kylie's mother Kris, 63, quipped: ''No, they don't really. Just my stuff.''
Kylie also spoke about her daughter Stormi, calling her the ''perfect mix'' of Kylie and the tot's father Travis Scott.
She said: ''She is the perfect mixture of both of us. She's definitely like a little rager, she loves music.''
Kris added: ''She is like a little Kylie. It's really wild, it's like sometimes she looks at you and I have to remind myself - 'No, that's my granddaughter, not Kylie'.''
Meanwhile, Kylie previously admitted she ''didn't expect'' to be so successful when she launched her beauty business, which Forbes magazine values at at least $900 million, four years ago.
She said: ''I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back.''
Most of the brand's marketing is done through social media - where the brunette beauty announces product launches, previews new items and tells fans which shades she's wearing each day - to her 175 million-plus fan base across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and Kylie believes it's been essential to her success.
She added: ''It's the power of social media. I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.''
Kylie has overtaken Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who previously held the title of youngest self-made billionaire from the age of 23.
The make-up mogul signed an exclusive distribution deal with beauty store chain Ulta to stock her $29 lip kits - a matte liquid lipstick and matching lip liner - into the company's 1,000-plus stores across 50 states in the US, having previously sold only online or occasionally at pop-up shops.
Following her deal with the beauty company, Kylie Cosmetics sold $54.5 million worth of products in just six weeks, according to estimates from Oppenheimer.
Kylie owns her entire company, which she started in 2015, and has just seven full-time and five part-time employees, while manufacturing and packaging is outsourced to Seed Beauty and her mother Kris Jenner helps run the brand's finances and PR.
