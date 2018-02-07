Kylie Jenner has broken the record for the most liked post on Instagram.

The 20-year-old reality star posted the an image of her newborn daughter on the site on Tuesday (06.02.18) where she also revealed she and her boyfriend Travis Scott have named her Stormi Webster, and just one day later, the photo has now gained the most likes out of all the posts on the social media site.

As of the time of writing, the image - which shows six-day-old Stormi holding her mother's thumb - has amassed almost 14 million likes with a whopping 13.97 million so far.

Previously, the record was held by pop megastar Beyoncé, whose pregnancy announcement in February 2017 - which preceded the birth of her and Jay-Z's twins Rumi and Sir, now seven months - raked in 11.2 million likes.

In a statement to Variety magazine, a representative for Instagram said: ''More and more, we're seeing the world's most influential public figures turn to Instagram to share their most intimate and personal moments, and in turn, bring Instagram's global community in on the joy and celebration.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star also took to Instagram to share the news of the birth of her daughter, after having managed to stay out of the spotlight during her pregnancy.

The note - which has gained 10.3 million likes - read: ''I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and health way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

''Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst. Thank you for understanding.''