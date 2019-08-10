Kylie Jenner's parents have shared sweet birthday tributes to their daughter.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is currently on holiday in Italy to mark her 22nd birthday and mother Kris Jenner and father Caitlyn Jenner - who was known as Bruce Jenner - have both taken to social media to post sweet messages.

Kris shared: ''Happy Birthday to my baby!!! I can't believe you are 22 ... It is the greatest joy and blessing to be your mommy and watch you grow into such an beautiful woman inside and out. You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend and mommy ... watching you with Stormi has been such a wonderful blessing. I am so proud of you ... You are truly an old soul and such an inspiration to everyone. your creativity, generosity and huge heart is truly remarkable! You are an angel girl and I love you more than you will ever know (sic)''

Whilst Caitlyn shared some old pictures of herself with Kylie and wrote alongside the throwback photos: ''Happy birthday @kyliejenner (sic)''

Sister Kim Kardashian West also had a sweet message for her sibling.

She wrote: ''Happy Birthday @kyliejenner When I think about you I think of a wise old soul who makes amazing decisions that are always true to what you really believe. You have always been so strong and confident in doing what is in your heart and I admire and respect that. You live life like it's your last day and it's so much fun to see you live such a full life and being such a kind person while doing it all. I wanted to post a unseen 'music video' you, Kendall and I did back in the day but didn't want to embarrass you too much lol. I love you. (sic)''

Kylie's boyfriend Travis Scott also paid tribute to his girlfriend, dubbing her a ''superhuman wifey'' on her 22nd birthday.

The 'Astroworld' rapper wrote on Instagram: ''Happy Bday Wifey everyday I watch u grow more into this amazing superhuman everyday is the best the day with u here may God continue shine on you. Happy fcking Bday love ya !!! (sic)''