Kylie Jenner's ''only passion'' is make-up.

The 19-year-old reality star has admitted she has always been obsessed with cosmetic products and beauty trends, and she used to spend hours watching make-up tutorials on YouTube to hone her skills.

Speaking about her one true love on her new E! spin-off show 'Life of Kylie', she said: ''My passion has always been make-up. All I would do on YouTube when YouTube first came out was look at make-up tutorials and learn how to do my eyeshadow. I would be the only sixth grader in like, purple eyeshadow. It's really my only passion.''

Although the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has ''always known'' she was an avid make-up fan from an early age, she didn't realise the true extent of her interest until she launched her beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics, last year.

The teen entrepreneur continued: ''I've always known that, but I don't feel like I've realised the extent of it until I launched my own make-up line.''

Despite Kylie's passion for the industry she believes she doesn't ''need'' make-up.

She said: ''I don't feel like I need make-up. A lot of the time I feel like I'm not wearing make-up -- no, I need make-up.''

And the television personality wishes she could be more like her older sister Kendall Jenner, 21, as well as fellow models Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin who wear flawless outfits ''every day''.

She said: ''I see Kendall [Jenner] and Bella [Hadid] and Hailey [Baldwin], and they're just out here, like every day. They just put their outfits together and they're made for this -- which isn't a bad thing. They look so good every day. Sometimes I wish I could do what they do. But that's not me. I don't want my picture taken. I don't want people to see what outfit I'm wearing. Every time there's paparazzi, I cover my face. I would love to wear this hoodie and my Heelys and sweats every day.

''The only reason why I keep it up a little bit is Kylie Cosmetics. But it's like, so much pressure. I want to grow as a person the way I want to grow, and the path that I want to take.''