Kylie Jenner's sisters are ''motivating'' her to work out.

The 20-year-old reality star gave birth to her baby daughter Stormi almost six months ago, and whilst she has ''never been a fan'' of hitting the gym, it has been reported that her famous family - including sister Khloe Kardashian, who also gave birth to a baby girl this year - are helping her shed her baby weight.

An insider said: ''Kylie has never been a fan of working out in the past, but has recently started a new routine and has been trying to be very consistent. She loves working out with her sisters and they motivate her a lot.''

Khloe, who gave birth to daughter True three months ago, has been hitting the gym hard in an effort to regain her pre-pregnancy figure, and Kim Kardashian West - who has five-year-old North, two-year-old Saint, and six-month-old Chicago - has also been keeping up with a regular work out schedule.

According to the source: ''The girls often have a nanny or someone watch the triplets [Stormi, True, and Chicago] in the morning so they can all workout.''

The 'Life of Kylie' star reportedly enjoys doing high intensity interval (HIIT) training in order to keep things interesting.

Speaking to E! News, the insider said: ''[Kylie does a] lot of HIIT (high intensity interval) training and needs to be constantly switching up the moves. [It has become a] really fun family event in the mornings.''

Kylie's newfound bonding session with her sisters comes after 37-year-old Kim recently revealed that her son Saint is smitten with his two young cousins.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said: ''They love their cousins! Saint, every time he sees Stormi and True, he's like, 'I have a baby! Do you want to see my baby?!' He is so obsessed with having a little sister. It is really, really cute. They are all so good together, but I think Saint is probably the most excited about all of the babies.''