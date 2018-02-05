Kylie Jenner has reportedly ''matured a lot'' since becoming pregnant.

The 20-year-old reality star welcomed her first child into the world with her boyfriend Travis Scott last week, and sources have said that since entering a relationship with the rapper and falling pregnant, she has become ''much less dramatic''.

A source said: ''[Travis] is very protective of Kylie, and his family embraced her, too. Kylie has matured a lot since becoming pregnant and is much less dramatic.''

Before her romance with Travis began in April 2017, Kylie was in a relationship with fellow rapper Tyga, and insiders claim that whilst she often argued with the 'Rack City' hitmaker, she feels much more comfortable with her new beau.

They added: ''Kylie had a lot of trust issues with Tyga. He was her first love and she was obsessed with him, but she never felt like she could trust him 100 percent. With Travis, things got really serious fast even though she was still getting over Tyga.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and 25-year-old Travis were reportedly ''shocked'' when the star fell pregnant, but Travis is said to have been ''supportive'' of the brunette beauty.

A source told People magazine: ''[They were] shocked when she got pregnant, but Travis was very supportive from the beginning and was there every step of the way.''

Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret until her daughter was born on February 1, and took to social media to post a note to her followers announcing the news.

The message read: ''I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and health way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

''Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst. Thank you for understanding.''