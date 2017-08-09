Kylie Jenner's cosmetics collection is her ''main focus''.

The 'Life of Kylie' star is keen to ''build'' her brand as much as possible and has some exciting plans ahead to develop her cosmetics company.

She said: ''I'm still building [the brand] and that's really my main focus. I wanna start my Kylie Cosmetics YouTube channel and just start doing more tutorials and really just focus on that. I mean I feel like I already spread myself so thin so I'm just trying to put more focus on my cosmetics, which is like my true passion and what I love to do.''

And the 19-year-old television personality promised fans there would be new collections on the way.

Asked if she has any more new products planned, she added to E! News: ''Definitely a new collab, a lot of new stuff this fall and of course my holiday collections. That is what I'm working on right now.''

Meanwhile, Kylie previously confessed her ''only passion'' is make-up.

She said: ''My passion has always been make-up. All I would do on YouTube when YouTube first came out was look at make-up tutorials and learn how to do my eyeshadow. I would be the only sixth grader in like, purple eyeshadow. It's really my only passion.

''I've always known that [I loved cosmetics], but I don't feel like I've realised the extent of it until I launched my own make-up line.''

And the brunette beauty wishes she could be more like her older sister Kendall Jenner, 21, as well as fellow models Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin who wear flawless outfits ''every day''.

She explained: ''I see Kendall [Jenner] and Bella [Hadid] and Hailey [Baldwin], and they're just out here, like every day. They just put their outfits together and they're made for this - which isn't a bad thing. They look so good every day. Sometimes I wish I could do what they do. But that's not me. I don't want my picture taken. I don't want people to see what outfit I'm wearing. Every time there's paparazzi, I cover my face. I would love to wear this hoodie and my Heelys and sweats every day.

''The only reason why I keep it up a little bit is Kylie Cosmetics. But it's like, so much pressure. I want to grow as a person the way I want to grow, and the path that I want to take.''