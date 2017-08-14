Kylie Jenner has always been insecure about her lips.

The 20-year-old cosmetics mogul - who started having lip fillers when she was 17 - says her Kylie Lip Kits business was inspired by her dissatisfaction with her looks.

Speaking on her E! show 'Life of Kylie', she said: ''Ever since I was probably 15 I've been obsessed with lipstick and I was insecure about my lips, so I went to a store and I bought every single lip liner that looks liked the color of my lips, so people didn't think I was wearing lip liner. And I just like would over-line my lips as much as I could. But I could never find a lip liner and a lipstick that were the perfect match, so that's how Kylie Lip Kits started. I never imagined that Kylie Cosmetics would grow to what is has. Being my own CEO has definitely changed my confidence. Having Kylie Cosmetics keeps me going. When I first launched Kylie Cosmetics, I ordered a really small amount and I was almost certain it wasn't going to sell out. My mom calmed me down and was like, 'It's gonna be fine, Kylie. You're gonna do great.' None of us knew how big it was going to be.''

Kylie also revealed she gets upset when her fans buy fake lip kits because they can be harmful.

She said: ''A lot of people think I'm not involved, but it's really important to me to have control over my things. Sometimes I see tweets like, 'This is the worst thing I've ever bought.' And I'm like, 'Oh my God!' And I look into it and it's totally a fake lip kit. I mean, I can tell. I'm thinking about all the kids thinking that this is my product and that it's safe. Their lips are swelling up and they're getting blisters and their lips are getting stuck together because there's glue or gasoline in it. It's just really important to me that something gets done will all of the fake Kylie Lip Kits and the fake products. I just feel a responsibility to take matters into my own hands and at least see this stuff myself. I just don't want people to think like this is a representation of my product and who I am.''