Kylie Jenner's life ''changed forever'' when she welcomed Stormi into the world two years ago.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has paid tribute to her daughter Stormi as she marked the little one's second birthday on Saturday (01.02.20).

She wrote on Instagram: ''And just like that she's two ... happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo (sic)''

And Stormi's grandmother Kris Jenner admitted she ''cherished'' every moment with the little girl.

Kris shared in a post: ''Happy second birthday to my beautiful precious Stormi! You are such a bright light and so full of joy and song. Your smile and energy lights up a room ...

''I cherish every moment we spend together, what a blessing you are!! You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you to the moon and back!!!!! Xoxo Lovey #HappyBirthdayStormi (sic)''

Kylie previously opened up about Stormi's birth for the first time.

Taking to her Instagram stories recently, the mother-of-one - who has Stormi with Travis Scott - said: ''I actually got induced. I thought I was gonna have her on the second, 2-2-18, and she came early. They broke my water and I had her 45 minutes later ... it was crazy and, yeah, I would love to share with you guys. Happy early birthday to my baby. I can't believe she's about to be two.''

And Kylie revealed she would love to have four children.

The 22-year-old reality television star said: ''I see myself for sure having four kids I just don't know when. I don't have a timeline for this. I don't know if I'm going to have four kids tomorrow or four kids in seven years.''

Kim, 39, reassured her that it is possible to have four children and have a successful career as well but the key to it is ''being really organised.''

The brunette beauty explained: ''Be really organised. I think that's the key to just being successful. It's hard, it's a lot of work but you can totally do it.''