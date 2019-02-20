Kylie Jenner had her daughter Stormi's nursery decorated with butterflies because they're ''really important symbols'' to her and Travis Scott.

The 21-year-old reality star and her 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker boyfriend have a ''personal connection'' with the winged insects, and so the couple decided to adorn the walls of their 12-month-old daughter's nursery with butterfly-themed artwork in order to ''bring that energy'' into the room.

Interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard - who worked on Kylie's home - said: ''Butterflies are very important to Kylie and Travis [Scott]. Butterflies are really important symbols to Kylie and Travis so she wanted to bring that energy into Stormi's room. They have a very personal connection. I think it was because when they met there were butterflies around. We have a beautiful theme with artwork of butterflies in the nursery. There is some colour in the nursery but it's mostly from the artwork.''

Stormi's playroom also has its own theme, completely with microfibre clouds that float across the ceiling. Martyn added: ''There are giant clouds that float all across the ceiling and they all change colour. It looks like cotton candy floating across the ceiling.

''They're made out of microfibre. They change colour and dim and brighten and they're the most magical thing. It's adorable. They're amazing.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star was already planning on redesigning her Hidden Hills mansion before she discovered she was pregnant, and Martyn says they had to ''rework'' the design plans in order to fit in a nursery and a playroom.

Speaking to People magazine, he said: ''We just started the project and then she told me that she was pregnant. We reworked some of the design for the baby, of course. We had to make a proper nursery and change another room for a playroom, and just make the house somehow kid-friendly but still maintain the power and strength of the design Kylie wanted.''