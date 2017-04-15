Kylie Jenner has ''highlighter hair''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to social media to show off her new bright neon yellow locks as she headed to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Uploading a snap of her new hair, she wrote alongside it: ''highlighter hair (sic)''

The 19-year-old television personality is a huge fan of experimenting with her hair and previously admitted to having an ''addiction'' to changing her hair colour.

Writing on her website, she said: ''I first dyed my hair when I was 16. I dyed it blue and I never even asked my mom. After that, I've just had this addiction to changing my hair.

''It makes me feel like a new person. I love feeling different and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way.''

However, she feels her love of chopping and changing her hair has damaged her luscious locks, so she now uses wigs to give her a different look every day.

She added: ''Because I change my hair so much, it's become damaged. I've had to find ways to really try and take care of it and give it a rest. I discovered this amazing wig guy, Tokyo, and together we create wigs.

''Wigs are just SO much easier because I change my mind so much and this way I'm not damaging my hair.''

And previously, Kylie was struggling to dye her hair back to its natural colour because it was too damaged.

Taking to Twitter at the time, she wrote: ''I really wanted to wear my natural hair but the front is so damaged now ... Should I stay black or go back to green or baby blue? ... I see a lot of baby blue (sic)''