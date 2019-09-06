Kylie Jenner's siblings always joke about her billionaire status.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed her family - her mother Kris Jenner and her siblings Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner - are ''really proud'' of her but they always joke about her paying for things for the family since she was named the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

Speaking to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said: ''It's only when we're in a group chat talking about where we should go for a trip, everyone's like, 'Kylie? You going to pay for it?' But they're all really proud of me for sure.''

Meanwhile, Kylie previously insisted she is grateful for her huge platform.

She said: ''I can't say I've done it by myself. If they're just talking finances, technically, yes, I don't have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform.

''I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back ... It's the power of social media. I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.''

Kylie welcomed a daughter, Stormi, into the world last year and she previously revealed motherhood has made her ''less selfish''.

She said previously: ''I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I'm stressed about leaving her, I'm like, 'I'm doing it for you.' Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So I don't know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it's only gotten better. You're less selfish - and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It's really satisfying. To make her clean again.''