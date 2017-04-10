Some members of Kylie Jenner's family are ''jealous'' about her upcoming solo reality TV show.

The 19-year-old cosmetics mogul has signed a deal with E! for her own eight-part docuseries 'Living With Kylie', and although the majority of her famous family are happy for her, some members are reportedly unhappy with the extra attention she is getting.

A source told PEOPLE: ''The show has been in talks for months. The family is excited about it.''

''Kylie and Kendall really are the next generation. They keep the entire family relevant.

''Overall, everyone is really happy about it. But of course, there's some jealousy that comes along with all the attention that Kylie is getting.''

Kylie and her mother Kris Jenner will act as executive producers for the project and Kris took to Twitter to share her excitement over the deal.

She wrote: ''Congrats @KylieJenner!!! #LifeofKylie coming this summer!!! #proudmama (sic).''

Speaking about the show, Kylie said: ''The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans. This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.''

Jeff Olde, Executive Vice President, Programming & Development, E! added: ''Kylie's beauty, business savvy and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young woman on the planet. Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life.''