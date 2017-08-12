Kylie Jenner's family approves of her romance with Travis Scott.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has been dating the 'Pick Up The Phone' rapper for a number of months and has gone the seal of approval from her family.

A source told People magazine: ''Kylie and Travis are doing great. Things are so different from Tyga. There is no drama with Travis. He is a cool guy. He treats Kylie with a lot of respect and love. Kylie is very happy.''

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old television personality previously admitted she doesn't ''know what it's like to live a normal life''.

She explained: ''I don't know what it's like to live a normal life, where people just don't know who you are, to get out the car and not have everyone stare at you. I feel like when you grow up on camera, people feel like they know you. I started filming 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' when I was nine years old. I really don't know what it's like to not know what I am. I feel like, for so long I've been putting out this persona to the world ...

''Kim always said this is what she's made for, and I respect that, but it's hard to do normal things when every single person knows who you are. I for sure didn't choose this life, but I'm not going to say that I'm totally innocent, because I am keeping up this lifestyle ... I know I'm making myself more famous by having an Instagram and posting photos, but I'm not that type of person, like, where I want all the attention. Like, I don't like that. It actually freaks me out because it reminds me that I'm Kylie f***ing Jenner.''