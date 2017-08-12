Kylie Jenner's family approves of her romance with Travis Scott and they say he is ''so different from Tyga''.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has been dating the 'Pick Up The Phone' rapper for a number of months and has gone the seal of approval from her family.
A source told People magazine: ''Kylie and Travis are doing great. Things are so different from Tyga. There is no drama with Travis. He is a cool guy. He treats Kylie with a lot of respect and love. Kylie is very happy.''
Meanwhile, the 20-year-old television personality previously admitted she doesn't ''know what it's like to live a normal life''.
She explained: ''I don't know what it's like to live a normal life, where people just don't know who you are, to get out the car and not have everyone stare at you. I feel like when you grow up on camera, people feel like they know you. I started filming 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' when I was nine years old. I really don't know what it's like to not know what I am. I feel like, for so long I've been putting out this persona to the world ...
''Kim always said this is what she's made for, and I respect that, but it's hard to do normal things when every single person knows who you are. I for sure didn't choose this life, but I'm not going to say that I'm totally innocent, because I am keeping up this lifestyle ... I know I'm making myself more famous by having an Instagram and posting photos, but I'm not that type of person, like, where I want all the attention. Like, I don't like that. It actually freaks me out because it reminds me that I'm Kylie f***ing Jenner.''
