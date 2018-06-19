Kylie Jenner's eyesight has got ''pretty bad.''

The 20-year-old reality TV star has been told to wear glasses while she's driving at nighttime and watching television because her eyesight has started to decline.

Taking to her Twitter account on Monday (18.05.18), a fan asked her how long she's been wearing spectacles for, to which Kylie replied: ''Like to weeks ago just to watch tv & drive at night. My vision is getting pretty bad (sic),'' followed by a stressed emoji.

However, although she's devastated that her vision is no longer the perfect 20/20 that it used to be, the brunette beauty had no qualms showing off her new frames online.

The Kylie's Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram Story last night while she was watching cooking shows and eating dinner to flaunt her new clear-framed glasses.

She captioned the video: ''Oh yes & I wear glasses now (sic).''

Although she's been fairly active online recently and giving fans an insight into her health, Kylie has decided to remove her four-month-old daughter Stormi, whom she has with Travis Scott, from the limelight after she started receiving kidnap threats.

A source said recently: ''There have been an increasing number of trolls on social media calling Stormi ugly, and throwing out really horrible insults.

''It's been really upsetting for Kylie, because also some of the comments are direct threats to kidnap her. Some people have commented saying it's all Kylie's fault because she has exposed her by putting her on social media.

''The haters have always been there, but just getting way, way worse these last few weeks - and calling out Kylie for being a bad mom.''

Kylie uploaded a photograph two weeks ago of her cuddling up to Stormi but she had cropped the image so that no one could see the little one's features.

Fans slammed the businesswoman for ''cutting her baby out'', to which Kylie hit back: ''Yeah i cut my baby out. I'm not sharing photos of my girl right now. (sic)''