Kylie Jenner's baby will get her own clothing line.

Stormi Webster, who is 17 months old, is set to become the newest fashion mogul in the Kardashian/Jenner clan, with line of children's clothing inspired by the tot in the works.

Revealing the news on her Instagram account, Kylie posted: ''Who's ready for Stormi merch?''

The 21-year-old self-made billionaire uploaded a photo of a miniature hoodie with a blue and white tie-dye pattern which had the word ''Stormiworld'' - which is a play on baby daddy Travis Scott's album 'Astroworld' - written inside a storm cloud complete with lightning bolt, rain and a sun emblazoned on the front.

This isn't the first time Kylie released clothing inspired by her daughter.

Travis and Kylie made custom merchandise for Stormi's first birthday party, complete with beanies and sweatshirts.

At the same time, the billionaire filed to trademark 'Stormiworld' just after Stormi's birthday, and later filed to trademark the name 'Kylie Baby'.

Kylie is filing to protect the name on all sorts of children's products, including strollers, bottles, and cribs.

The move is unsurprising when the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan are always putting their children in miniature versions of designer clothes.

Kylie already has her hands full with her current business ventures.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star recently launched her newest beauty brand Kylie Skin following the success of her near-billion dollar business Kylie Cosmetics.