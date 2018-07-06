Kylie Jenner's daughter is ''changing every week''.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star can't believe how quickly her five-month-old daughter Stormi, whom she has with her boyfriend Travis Scott, is growing up and she has admitted she's obsessed with how ''cute'' her personality is.

Asked by a fan on Twitter how the tiny tot was doing, Kylie said: ''changing almost every week now it seems like. she has the cutest personality (sic)''

Although she's happy to give updates on the little one, the 20-year-old reality TV star has decided to stop posting photographs of Stormi's face on social media after she started receiving kidnap threats and nasty comments online about her baby girl.

A source said recently: ''There have been an increasing number of trolls on social media calling Stormi ugly, and throwing out really horrible insults.

''It's been really upsetting for Kylie, because also some of the comments are direct threats to kidnap her. Some people have commented saying it's all Kylie's fault because she has exposed her by putting her on social media.

''The haters have always been there, but just getting way, way worse these last few weeks - and calling out Kylie for being a bad mom.''

Meanwhile, although she's only five months old, Kylie has already started thinking about Stormi's first birthday party and is adamant that it'll be ''epic.''

She said: ''Stormi is going to be five months this weekend - which is really tripping me out - which means we're almost half way to a year, almost.

''And I'm already thinking about her first birthday and how it's going to be epic.''

She was planning to do a ''super magical unicorn theme'' for her little girl, but she's been forced to scrap that idea because her nieces North, five, and Penelope, five, used that for their joint party last month.

She explained: ''I was going to do super magical unicorn theme but North and Penelope beat me to it so I have to think of something else.''