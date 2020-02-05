Kylie Jenner's daughter is allergic to nuts.

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi is allergic to nuts.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed she has a ''peanut-free household'' as her two-year-old daughter Stormi has the medical condition.
Speaking about her daughter's allergy, she said: ''It's a peanut-free household. All nuts actually, not just peanuts. Because Stormi is allergic.''
Whilst Stormi can't have nuts, she loves eating bagels.
She said: ''Oh, she loves bagels. I always wonder what does this little girl dream about? We were sleeping [the other night], and she woke up out of her sleep and said, 'Bagel.' She was dead asleep, dreaming about bagels.''
And Kylie loves cooking for her daughter Stormi.
Speaking in a food diary video for the new issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine, she shared: ''I am either cooking - probably for Stormi and myself - or I am somewhere eating sushi. For sure, I probably eat sushi way too much.''
The 22-year-old reality television personality previously confessed her life ''changed forever'' when she welcomed Stormi into the world two years ago.
Marking the little one's second birthday recently, she shared: ''And just like that she's two ... happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo (sic)''
And Kylie had recently opened up about Stormi's birth for the first time.
The mother-of-one - who has Stormi with Travis Scott - said: ''I actually got induced. I thought I was gonna have her on the second, 2-2-18, and she came early. They broke my water and I had her 45 minutes later ...
''It was crazy and, yeah, I would love to share with you guys. Happy early birthday to my baby. I can't believe she's about to be two.''
