Kylie Jenner's baby daughter had a ''food-related'' reaction.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star spent most of the day at the hospital with 16-month-old Stormi over the weekend after she developed an allergy to something she ate and, although she's ''fine'' now, the 21-year-old reality TV beauty has been told to take her to a paediatrician to work out what food she should avoid to prevent a repeat reaction.

A source told PEOPLE: ''The incident seemed to be ''a food-related reaction. Kylie was told to watch Stormi closely. She is taking Stormi to her paediatrician for a follow-up.''

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram account yesterday to reveal that Stormi was being watched by doctors after she suffered an allergic reaction.

Alongside a photograph of the tot, whom she has with her boyfriend Travis Scott, lying underneath a blanket, Kylie wrote: ''Spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I'm sending so much love and positive energy your way. (sic)''

Kylie recently said that Stormi has a mature palette as she loves going for sushi.

She explained: ''Stormi loves sushi.

''I'll take her to Nobu ... I don't feed her anything raw, but she just loves edamame. They'll bring the whole thing of edamame. She will not stop until it's all gone. She eats all the edamame. She'll eat a whole bowl of soy sauce rice.''

Meanwhile, although she's got her hands full with Stormi and her beauty empire at the moment, the reality TV star would like to have another baby with Travis soon.

Sharing several shots of Stormi and Travis together online in a post to wish the rapper a happy birthday in April, Kylie wrote: ''watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling. my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I'm so so proud of you. happy happy birthday. let's f**k around and have another baby. (sic)''