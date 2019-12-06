Kylie Jenner's daughter can snowboard.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star took 22-month-old Stormi on a winter vacation this week and was blown away by the little one's skills on the slopes.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday (06.12.19), the 22-year-old beauty uploaded a short video of the toddler balancing on her snowboard while kitted out in her white snowsuit, matching helmet and reflective glasses.

She captioned the clip: ''I can't handle this (sic).''

It's not known if Kylie's ex-boyfriend Travis Scott - the father of Stormi - has joined the brunette star and their little girl on the slopes but it's believed they've been getting closer again following their shock split at the beginning of October.

The former couple even spent Thanksgiving together and were spotted ''flirting.''

An insider said at the time: ''The couple has always been on good terms and Stormi is their main priority. Although the duo is spending time together and have been flirty, they're not back together officially.''

However, the people around Kylie and Travis are seemingly hopeful that the celebrity duo with reignite their much-discussed romance in the near future.

The insider explained: ''Everyone around them is hopeful they will work it out.''

Kylie and Travis, 28, came together for the annual holiday, with the rapper being invited by the make-up mogul's family on a trip to Palm Springs.

A source recently said: ''They all stuck together at one table before Khloe [Kardashian] went over to join her friends for a game.

''Kylie and Travis then got up together and got drinks. They were strolling slowly, watching some of the table games, and were followed by Kylie's security.''