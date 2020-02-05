Kylie Jenner's daughter calls her by her first name.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is desperately trying to get two-year-old Stormi, whom she has with her ex-partner Travis Scott, to call her ''mommy'' when she's talking to her as she hates that she refers to her as ''Kylie''.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old make-up mogul uploaded a video of Stormi circling her legs as she said: ''Hi Kylie!''

Kylie replied: ''That's not my name, my name's mommy!''

Stormi repeatedly said: ''Hi Kylie,'' as the brunette beauty replied: ''No!''

However, the youngster later redeemed herself by cuddling up to Kylie on camera and giggling as she said in her cute voice: ''Mommy?''

Meanwhile, the reality TV star recently revealed Stormi is allergic to nuts.

She explained: ''It's a peanut-free household. All nuts actually, not just peanuts. Because Stormi is allergic.''

But whilst Stormi can't have nuts, she loves eating bagels.

She said: ''Oh, she loves bagels. I always wonder what does this little girl dream about? We were sleeping [the other night], and she woke up out of her sleep and said, 'Bagel.' She was dead asleep, dreaming about bagels.''

And Kylie loves cooking for her daughter Stormi.

Speaking in a food diary video for the new issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine, she shared: ''I am either cooking - probably for Stormi and myself - or I am somewhere eating sushi. For sure, I probably eat sushi way too much.''

Kylie previously confessed her life ''changed forever'' when she gave birth.

Marking the little one's second birthday recently, she shared: ''And just like that she's two ... happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo (sic)''