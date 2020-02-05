Kylie Jenner has revealed her two-year-old daughter Stormi calls her by her first name rather than ''mommy''.
Kylie Jenner's daughter calls her by her first name.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is desperately trying to get two-year-old Stormi, whom she has with her ex-partner Travis Scott, to call her ''mommy'' when she's talking to her as she hates that she refers to her as ''Kylie''.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 22-year-old make-up mogul uploaded a video of Stormi circling her legs as she said: ''Hi Kylie!''
Kylie replied: ''That's not my name, my name's mommy!''
Stormi repeatedly said: ''Hi Kylie,'' as the brunette beauty replied: ''No!''
However, the youngster later redeemed herself by cuddling up to Kylie on camera and giggling as she said in her cute voice: ''Mommy?''
Meanwhile, the reality TV star recently revealed Stormi is allergic to nuts.
She explained: ''It's a peanut-free household. All nuts actually, not just peanuts. Because Stormi is allergic.''
But whilst Stormi can't have nuts, she loves eating bagels.
She said: ''Oh, she loves bagels. I always wonder what does this little girl dream about? We were sleeping [the other night], and she woke up out of her sleep and said, 'Bagel.' She was dead asleep, dreaming about bagels.''
And Kylie loves cooking for her daughter Stormi.
Speaking in a food diary video for the new issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine, she shared: ''I am either cooking - probably for Stormi and myself - or I am somewhere eating sushi. For sure, I probably eat sushi way too much.''
Kylie previously confessed her life ''changed forever'' when she gave birth.
Marking the little one's second birthday recently, she shared: ''And just like that she's two ... happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo (sic)''
