Kylie Jenner is ''terrified'' of butterflies.

The 20-year-old lip kit mogul has admitted she has a fear of the winged insects, which she finds ''ironic'' because she actually likes them in drawings and still images.

During an upcoming episode of 'Life of Kylie', the dark haired beauty was forced to face her fear when she visited butterfly sanctuary inside a zoo in London with her best friend Jordyn Woods, but freaked out as she was ''scared'' that one would land on her.

Speaking to the camera after her ordeal, Kylie said: ''Butterflies are just part of the secrets of Kylie. It's kind of just ironic because I'm terrified, terrified of butterflies. All butterflies. This is how I think of them: cut the wings off and if you just look at their bodies, they're not that pretty. It's literally a bug.''

Later in the clip, a zoo worker tries to reassure Kylie that the beautiful creatures won't bite, but her comments fail to calm the reality star.

Jordyn then adds: ''How could you be scared of something so beautiful?''

Despite not being a fan of butterflies, Kylie does like other animals, and previously expressed a wish to escape to the country and spend her days riding horses through acres of land, so that she can stop living her life in the public eye.

She said: ''I just want a lot of property. That seems like the best life ever: horses and a farm and a garden. I don't know about Bahrain, but I would be down for something. It would be a good feeling to just live a normal life for a second.''

Kylie also recently claimed that although she would love to escape the spotlight eventually, growing up famous is ''normal'' for her.

She added: ''I don't know what it's like to not be in the spotlight. That's normal to me. There's nothing you can do about it. There are so many great things about life, I'm just trying to focus on that.''