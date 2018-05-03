Kylie Jenner ''freaked out'' Khloé Kardashian when she gave birth to her daughter.

The 20-year-old reality star asked her 33-year-old half-sister to be by her side when she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed little Stormi into the world in February, and though she was glad of the 'Revenge Body' host's support, Khloe - who gave birth to her own daughter, True, last month - wished she'd not set foot in the delivery room because it made her more nervous about her own impending due date.

Kylie admitted: ''I did freak her out.''

Her half-sibling Kim Kardashian West - who has children North, four, Saint, two, and Chicago, three months, with husband Kanye West - recalled: ''And she was so freaked, that she said, 'Hey, you guys, never should a pregnant woman be in another delivery room until it's your time.' ''

Kylie added: ''I agree with that. No. But I really needed her. I needed Khloé in the room with me. I think it made her more scared.

''She was there for all my other sisters. She's just very, very nurturing.

''So she really helped me through the whole thing.

''Everyone should have Khloé in their delivery room.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star admitted it was ''fun'' being pregnant at the same time as Khloe - who has True with basketball star Tristan Thompson - and it brought them closer together.

Interviewed by Kim for ES magazine, she said: ''It was so much fun [being pregnant at the same time as Khloé]. We would just experience everything together.

''I was a little bit ahead of her, so we were both doing it for the first time and I would just like warn her of things that happened... the amazing things that are going on, and feeling the baby for the first time.

''So we would talk, like, on a daily basis about everything.''

Kim's gestational carrier gave birth to Chicago just a few weeks before Kylie had Stormi and the two babies are already ''best friends''.

Kim said: ''Our daughters are two weeks apart, so that's really cute, and they're like best friends.''

Kylie added: ''They hang out all the time. It's crazy how fast they grow, because Chi is just, like, two weeks older, but you can tell she's a little bit more advanced.

''And then, right when Stormi hits two weeks, she's doing the same things Chi was doing, and they're like... it's just crazy to see them grow up together.''

Though the lip kit guru occasionally wishes she wasn't famous, she wouldn't change her family for the world.

Asked if she ever wishes she was born into a regular, non-famous family, she said: ''I don't wish I'd changed my family, because I love my family. I do think about if I didn't have to be famous. And it's like a fantasy sometimes, but there's really not one problem I have. You figure out how to deal with it.''