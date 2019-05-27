Kylie Jenner's baby daughter ''loves sushi.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashian' star's little girl Stormi may only be 15 months old, but she's already developed a mature palette as she'll happily divulge a bowl of soy sauce rice and a basket of edamame soya beans in Nobu.

Speaking in a new vlog shared by her friend Heather Sanders on YouTube, the 21-year-old businesswoman said: ''Stormi loves sushi.

''I'll take her to Nobu ... I don't feed her anything raw, but she just loves edamame. They'll bring the whole thing of edamame. She will not stop until it's all gone. She eats all the edamame. She'll eat a whole bowl of soy sauce rice.''

Tucking into raw fish isn't something Kylie did until she was in middle school because none of her relatives ate sushi.

She explained: ''I started eating sushi when I was in, I wanna say, middle school because my best friend growing up had sushi with her family every Monday night. It was Zoe, we still talk. She went to sushi with her family every Monday night and my family never really ate sushi so I went with her. I feel like sushi, if you don't grow up on it, it's kind of like an acquired thing so I just got into it.''

Meanwhile, although she's got her hands full with Stormi and her beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics at the moment, the reality TV star would like to have another baby with her partner Travis Scott as soon as possible.

Sharing several shots of Stormi and Travis together online, Kylie wrote: ''watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling. my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I'm so so proud of you. happy happy birthday. let's f**k around and have another baby. (sic)''