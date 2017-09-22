Kylie Jenner's baby is due in February.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is reportedly expecting her first child with her partner Travis Scott and the baby is thought to be arriving in just a few months time.

A source said: ''They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis!''

Whilst another insider added to People magazine: ''It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about. Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she's ever been.''

Kylie fuelled speculation she was expecting as of late by posting old photos of herself on Instagram or if she went for a new picture, opting for only chest and above pictures.

In a Snapchat uploaded on Friday, fans thought they could spot the start of a small baby bump under her black baggy t-shirt.

And another source claims to the New York Post's Page Six column that Kylie is expecting a baby girl.

The insider shared: ''She has been looking pregnant for about four months.''

Kylie had previously expressed her desire to have children.

Speaking in 2015, she shared: ''When I look to the far future and decide to have kids, I need to have a million girls. Ten years from now - in 2025 - I hope I have a kid.''

In a recent episode of 'Life of Kylie', the television personality opened up about her personal life.

She shared: ''I've had more fun this past month than I have in like years. Like the last three years of my life were just like a blur. I just stayed in the house all day.''