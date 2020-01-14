Kylie Jenner's assistant has quit working for her.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star had hired her friend Victoria Villarroel to help her manage her day-to-day life - from answering emails and scheduling business meetings - but the Kylie Cosmetics founder is now on the hunt for someone new to hire as her trusted employee has decided to leave her in order to pursue her own career as a social media influencer.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Kylie and Victoria are still friends and close.

''Kylie doesn't have any bad feelings about Victoria going off to do her own thing and is supportive.''

This isn't the first time a member of the famous family has parted ways with their assistant as the 22-year-old reality TV star's half-sister Kim Kardashian West cut ties with Stephanie Shepherd back in 2017 following speculation that she had given an interview about working for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

However, a source said at the time that there was no ''bad blood'' between Kim and Stephanie and that the pair had just decided to part ways professionally.

An insider said at the time: ''They just agreed their working relationship was no longer working. Steph is still a part of Kim and her family's life - she went to Kim's birthday dinner and Kendall's birthday party.

''There isn't bad blood there. They still hang out and are friends, but they have gone their separate ways and are not working together anymore.''

Stephanie was in Paris with Kim when the 39-year-old reality television personality was robbed at gunpoint whilst alone in her hotel room.

Stephanie said: ''It was terrifying. At the time, I had to hold it together and make sure everything was getting handled and that we could get Kim home as quickly and safely as possible, and obviously I can't even begin to imagine what she's gone through, what she's had to deal with.''