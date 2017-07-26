Kylie Jenner's upcoming Birthday Collection for Kylie Cosmetics will feature a ''vajazzled rhinestone lipstick''.

The 19-year-old star launched her beauty empire in January last year, which has continued to expand over the past year, and to celebrate her 20th birthday on August 10 the reality star is launching a 11-piece make-up capsule that will include brand new creations, as well as modifications to some of her existing merchandise.

And the brunette beauty took to social media to reveal all the details about her upcoming drop, which will feature four make-up brushes, two mini velvet and matte lipstick kits filled with six products, a make-up bag with the Kylie Cosmetics logo emblazoned on the front, two Ultra Glow highlighters in King and Queen, a palette filled with nine eyeshades and two blushers, as well as two new lip glosses in Cupcake and Cherry Pie, a brand new lip kit titled Twenty, and the matte lipstick named Candy that was from her first ever beauty release, although the packaging has additional embellishment on the lid.

The beauty mogul shared a picture of all of the products in the range on her Instagram account, which she captioned: ''Birthday Collection launching August 1st at 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com .. stay tuned on @kyliecosmetics xoxo (sic).''

And the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star also captured the big reveal on her Snapchat with a string of videos and still images.

Alongside a photograph of all the products all wrapped up in a pink box with a matching bow tied over the top, she wrote: ''Can't believe today's the day I get to reveal my newest #BirthdayEdition (sic).''

And the teen entrepreneur has revealed the reason behind the entire pink theme is because she was feeling ''super pink'' in the run up to her milestone.

She said: ''How cute is this? I was feeling super pink for my 20th birthday. I have brushes for you guys, two new mini's matte and velvet, I have brand new Ultra glows, a palette, a lip kit, two glosses, something limited edition special I made for you guys and a make-up bag.''

Kylie continued her post by sampling every product in the line.

The star tested the entire mini velvet lip kit, which includes LA, Party Girl, Birthday Suit, Sprinkle, Commando, Suprise Me, on her hand before she applied the six items in the mini matte set that features One Wish, Baby Girl by Koko, Angel is back, August Bug aka June Bug, All Nighter, Gorg by Koko, on her forearm.

The eyeshadows in the palette feature shades in Birthday Girl, Buttercream Frosting, Party Time, New Year New Me, The New Black, Forever Young, Celebrate, Midnight and 1942, as well as blushers Cheers and Confetti, which are neatly compacted into one palette with pink glitter on the front.

As well as the new matte lip kit, which features a lip liner and lip gloss, Kylie has re-launched the lipstick Candy but with a special birthday twist, because ''everybody'' loves the original shade.

She said: ''I can't wait for this, I'm sure you've seen this before, but I wanted to share this with you guy. Limited edition for you guys for my birthday. Yay now you guys can have your own vajazzled rhinestone lipsticks, this shade is Candy, I wanted to do one of my original shades, so everybody loves Candy. These are amazing.''

Kylie has also re-designed the packaging especially for her latest drop.

She explained: ''Also I've got brand new shipping boxes jist for the birthday collection, so they are all pink and birthdayed out.''

Kylie's Birthday Collection is set to launch online at KylieCosmetics.com on Tuesday (01.08.17).