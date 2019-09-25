Kylie Jenner has reportedly been hospitalised with ''flu-like symptoms''.

The 21-year-old reality star - who is mother to 19-month-old daughter Stormi, whom she has with boyfriend Travis Scott - was reportedly taken to hospital this week after suffering from an ''intense illness'', according to TMZ.

The publication claims Kylie was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles when she was struck down with ''severe flu-like symptoms'' which, according to one source, included nausea and dizziness.

Kylie was reportedly supposed to attend the Emmy Awards on Sunday (22.09.19) alongside her sisters Kim Kardsahian West and Kendall Jenner, but was too sick to make the appearance, and checked herself into hospital just days later.

TMZ reports her father Caitlyn Jenner - who was known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing gender reassignment - has been at the hospital checking up on her, and whilst sources say she's getting expert treatment, it's currently unclear what her prognosis is.

Meanwhile, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star recently said she loves being told she can't do something, only so she can go and prove her critics wrong.

She said: ''I get pleasure in doing things that people say I can't do.''

Kylie was recently named as the world's youngest self-made billionaire, and has insisted she's grateful for her platform and her background for giving her the opportunity.

The lip kit mogul said: ''I can't say I've done it by myself. If they're just talking finances, technically, yes, I don't have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform. I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back ... It's the power of social media. I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.''