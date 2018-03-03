Kylie Jenner is ''really enjoying'' the responsibility of being a mother.

The 20-year-old reality star welcomed her daughter Stormi - whom she has with her boyfriend Travis Scott - into the world just over a month ago, and sources say she is fitting into her life as a mother without any problems.

An insider said: ''Kylie is one month into being a mom and still loving it. It's exhausting, but she loves that she's a mom and is honestly really enjoying all the responsibility that has come along with it.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star does have help around the house, but she is reportedly incredibly ''hands on'' when it comes to parenting her tot, including changing Stormi's diapers.

The source added to People magazine: ''She absolutely gets her hands dirty changing diapers on the regular and is really attentive and makes sure Stormi is eating and sleeping enough. Kylie is super hands-on and actively involved, but of course she has help.''

The 'Life of Kylie' star has been keeping fans up to date with Stormi's first few weeks in the world since she was born on February 1, and has posted a handful of photos and videos of her baby on social media.

And recently, it was claimed the star is ''completely in love'' with Stormi and enjoying being a mother for the first time.

A source said: ''It's been a big adjustment for Kylie, but she's loving be a mom and watching all of the little things that Stormi is doing each day. She's exhausted and emotional, but she's also completely in love.''

Kylie kept her pregnancy under wraps until she gave birth, and announced the news of Stormi's arrival on Instagram in a lengthy note.

It read: ''I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and health way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

''Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst. Thank you for understanding.''