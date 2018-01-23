Kylie Jenner is reportedly ''definitely ready'' to give birth.

The 20-year-old reality star is yet to confirm rumours that she is expecting her first child with Travis Scott, but as sources claim she is reaching the final stages of her speculated pregnancy, she is feeling ''a lot of different emotions''.

A source told People magazine: ''Kylie is definitely ready for baby to arrive! Coming up on the end of pregnancy, there are a lot of different emotions. She's excited, she's anxious ... there are a lot of feelings, but she's ready for what's next.''

The 'Life of Kylie' star is expected to give birth next month, and it was previously reported she was ''nervous'' about her rumoured impending arrival.

An insider said: ''She is excited to be a mother but has had her moments of being nervous. Kylie has been taking time out of the spotlight to prepare for her new life as a mother.''

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Kylie has already baby-proofed her house to make sure everything is ready for the arrival of her little one.

A source shared: ''The nursery is done. She's a go-getter like her mother [Kris Jenner]. No way she waited long to set that up! ... Anything sharp has already been taken out ... She's very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn't want to share this with the world. Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private. She spent her adolescent life on television and has been famous for over 10 years now. If this is the first thing she wants to keep to herself, she should be allowed that. She's worked hard enough to do whatever she wants.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has been staying out of the spotlight since rumours of her pregnancy first surfaced, and it is believed she is enjoying ''recharging'' her batteries.

An insider said: ''Kylie's worked hard her entire life, and being a mother will be a lot of work, so now is a chance for her to recharge.''