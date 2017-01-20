Kylie Jenner has sent her love to her best friend Jordyn Woods following her dad's death.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has called for ''support and prayers'' for her pal after her beloved father John passed away from cancer on Wednesday (18.01.17), just two weeks after being diagnosed with the disease.

Kylie wrote on Instagram: ''My Fire Ox, My Brother, My Soul Sister. Give Jordy & her family some support and prayers right now.

''I love you the long way @jordynwoods . The other half of me .. When you cry I cry.(sic)''

Jordyn confirmed the sad news on Instagram on Thursday (17.01.17) but admitted the tragedy still hadn't sunk in.

She shared on Instagram: ''Last night heaven Got Another angel. My Daddy. Just two short weeks ago he was diagnosed with cancer and by that time it was too late.

''I appreciate everyone's kind words and it means the world to me. It still doesn't feel real. Forever and Always.(sic)''

Kylie, 19, and Jordyn have been close friends for a long time and the make-up guru generously splashed out $70,000 on a car for her pal when she turned 18 in September 2015.

At the time, Kylie shared a picture of the black convertible Mercedes-Benz on Instagram and wrote: ''happy birthday jordyn. Thank you for being you. Most down to earth selfless human being! I hope you enjoy it (sic)''

And Jordyn was left stunned by the generous gift.

She also shared a photo of the car and wrote: ''There's no words to describe how I feel.. I just don't know what I did to deserve this. I can never thank @kyliejenner for motivating me to always do my best and always opening up new opportunities. Do good and good things will happen. Blessed and grateful always. Love you and thank you again to everyone who made me feel special on this 18th year (sic)''