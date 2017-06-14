Kylie Jenner has put one of her mansions up for sale again for $3.3 million.

The 19-year-old star withdrew her Mediterranean-style abode from the property market for four days before she decided to list it for a second time earlier this month.

The property is the same one Kylie rented to brother Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

However, it's not clear why the reality TV star - who has been trying to sell the mansion since June 2016 - initially decided to withdraw the property from the market.

Kylie bought the 5,100 square-foot mansion for $2.6 million in March 2015, a few months before she celebrated her 18th birthday.

Meanwhile, Kylie recently revealed she is keen for the public to know who she ''really'' is in her spin-off show, 'Life With Kylie'.

Speaking in a teaser clip of the programme, she said: ''For so long, I've been putting on this different persona to the world. When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you.

''There's two sides of me. There's an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with and then there's who I really am. That's who I want you guys to get to know.''

Kylie admitted she finds it ''really crazy'' and ''cool'' to think how much influence she has over young people around the world.

When asked how it felt to be a style icon, the reality TV star said: ''It's really crazy. I never really think about it until I'll do a hair colour and then I'll see all my fans in the same hair colour. It's just crazy how much influence I have. It's cool.''